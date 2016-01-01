Dr. Michelle Amaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Amaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Amaya, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Amaya works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michelle Amaya, MD
- Pediatric Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1568489557
Education & Certifications
- U Ala
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amaya accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Amaya using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Amaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amaya works at
Dr. Amaya has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amaya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.