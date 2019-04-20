Dr. Michelle Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Anderson, MD
Dr. Michelle Anderson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 647-5944
Mayo Clinic Building Scottsdale13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 301-6990
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
The best ..all I can say. Love her
About Dr. Michelle Anderson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Pancreatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
