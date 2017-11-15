Dr. Michelle Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Andrews, MD
Dr. Michelle Andrews, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Cincinnati Sportsmedicine and Orthopaedic Center Inc.12115 Sheraton Ln, Cincinnati, OH 45246 Directions (513) 346-7292
Kentucky Office328 Thomas More Pkwy, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (513) 347-9999
Mercy Health-Cincinnati Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center4101 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 347-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I have been a patient of Dr. Andrews for 4+yrs. She has treated me for severe arthritis in both knees, & a meniscus repair surgery on my left knee. I am in need of a TKR next year on my left knee, & will use Dr. Andrews with no hesitation. As others have mentioned, she is a very caring doctor, & spends the time to explain all the options/outcomes with you. In addition, she worked w/ me to delay my TKR for a few years (vs. diving in immediately) to avoid a 2nd revision. Highly recommend.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1326043217
- Cincinnati Sports Med
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale University
- Hahnemann University
- University Of Massachusetts-Amherst
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
