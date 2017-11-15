Overview of Dr. Michelle Andrews, MD

Dr. Michelle Andrews, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Andrews works at Cincinnati Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Crestview Hills, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Runner's Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.