Overview of Dr. Michelle Anvar, MD

Dr. Michelle Anvar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Anvar works at Rhode Island Hospital in East Greenwich, RI with other offices in Riverside, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.