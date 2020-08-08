See All Psychiatrists in Albany, NY
Dr. Michelle Bacares, MD

Psychiatry
4.2 (10)
Map Pin Small Albany, NY
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michelle Bacares, MD

Dr. Michelle Bacares, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse).

Dr. Bacares works at Michelle Bacares in Albany, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bacares' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michelle Bacares
    5 Pine West Plz Ste 512, Albany, NY 12205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 389-6254
  2. 2
    7 Wembley Ct # 101, Albany, NY 12205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 650-6674

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    • Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • MVP Health Care
    • Self Pay

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Michelle Bacares, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477584639
    Education & Certifications

    • Hillside Hosp
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    • Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bacares has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bacares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bacares. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bacares.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bacares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bacares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

