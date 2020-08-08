Dr. Bacares has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Bacares, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michelle Bacares, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse).
Michelle Bacares5 Pine West Plz Ste 512, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 389-6254
- 2 7 Wembley Ct # 101, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 650-6674
- Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- MVP Health Care
- Self Pay
ever had. She is thoughtful, considerate, guiding, and very good at what she does. I have never felt this stable, even, stronger, and more confident in myself. She handles the ups and downs, she doesn't set you and forget you. She genuinely cares about your well-being. I am so thankful I found her, she saved my life.
About Dr. Michelle Bacares, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1477584639
- Hillside Hosp
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Cornell University
Dr. Bacares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bacares. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bacares.
