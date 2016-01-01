Dr. Michelle Backus-Walzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Backus-Walzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Backus-Walzer, MD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Backus-Walzer, MD
Dr. Michelle Backus-Walzer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Backus-Walzer's Office Locations
Spectrum Health OB/GYN Core Faculty100 Michigan St NE Ste 304MC130, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 391-2160
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michelle Backus-Walzer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1124011531
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
