Dr. Michelle Baer, MD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Baer, MD
Dr. Michelle Baer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Baer works at
Dr. Baer's Office Locations
Obstetric and Gynocologic Specialists of Northwestern Sc680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 117, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 654-1166
Movement Physical Therapy and Wellness PC355 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 654-1166
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing her for years, and she's great. Thoughtful, considerate, takes time to explain my options.
About Dr. Michelle Baer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baer speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Baer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baer.
