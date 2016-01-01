Dr. Balmaceda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Balmaceda, MD
Dr. Michelle Balmaceda, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE CITY OF MANILA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Balmaceda works at
Novant Health Occupational Medicine9600 E Independence Blvd, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 384-8441
Sandhills Medical Foundation Kershaw Office205 W Marion St, Kershaw, SC 29067 Directions (803) 475-4701
- Cigna
- First Health
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1164659819
- UNIVERSITY OF THE CITY OF MANILA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Dr. Balmaceda accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balmaceda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Balmaceda. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balmaceda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balmaceda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balmaceda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.