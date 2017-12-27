Dr. Michelle Barhaghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barhaghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Barhaghi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michelle Barhaghi, MD
Dr. Michelle Barhaghi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Barhaghi works at
Dr. Barhaghi's Office Locations
-
1
Torrance Memorial Physician Network717 S Averill Ave, San Pedro, CA 90732 Directions (310) 831-1225
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barhaghi?
Dr. Barhaghi is very knowledgeable and friendly. I have a confidence in her ability to provide excellent care. I recommend her highly. The office is very clean and bright, and wait times are very reasonable.
About Dr. Michelle Barhaghi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1104083922
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- National Polytechnic Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barhaghi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barhaghi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barhaghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barhaghi works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Barhaghi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barhaghi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barhaghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barhaghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.