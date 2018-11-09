Dr. Michelle Barlow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Barlow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michelle Barlow, MD
Dr. Michelle Barlow, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They completed their fellowship with Texas Technical University
Dr. Barlow works at
Dr. Barlow's Office Locations
CU Medicine Regenerative Medicine Hand and Spine Center175 Inverness Dr W Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 694-3333Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
CU Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation1500 Park Central Dr Ste 401, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (720) 516-4088Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lone Tree9548 Park Meadows Dr Fl 2, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 848-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have a back that literally looks disgusting & unfortunately I was born with scoliosis a parting gift from my nom-existent father. Genetically it's usually passed from father to son. I am a female & as a rule I DON'T EVER see female doctors.. Dr. Smith has been a gift sent directly by God to me. She's the first doctor to order physical therapy for me. Her genuine care & concern for her patients to help them regain an improved quality of life with not just one approach but utilizing several dif
About Dr. Michelle Barlow, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1932425030
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Two Lane University Of Medicine
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barlow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barlow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barlow has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barlow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Barlow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barlow.
