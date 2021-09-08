See All Family Doctors in Alexandria, LA
Dr. Michelle Beurlot, MD

Family Medicine
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michelle Beurlot, MD

Dr. Michelle Beurlot, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, LA. 

Dr. Beurlot works at Cenla Family Medical Associates in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beurlot's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cenla Family Medicine Associates, LLC
    1587 N Bolton Ave Ste 1100, Alexandria, LA 71303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 445-9823

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital
  • Rapides Regional Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 08, 2021
Very thorough
— Sep 08, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michelle Beurlot, MD
About Dr. Michelle Beurlot, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1235484189
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
