Overview

Dr. Michelle Bholat, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Bholat works at UCLA Family Health Center in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.