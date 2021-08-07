Dr. Michelle Bholat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bholat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Bholat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Bholat, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Bholat works at
Locations
-
1
UCLA Family Health Center1920 Colorado Ave Fl 2, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 853-6840
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bholat?
The best ever.
About Dr. Michelle Bholat, MD
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104849959
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bholat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bholat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bholat using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bholat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bholat works at
Dr. Bholat speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bholat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bholat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bholat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bholat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.