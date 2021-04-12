Overview of Dr. Michelle Birkenholz, DO

Dr. Michelle Birkenholz, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Birkenholz works at Columbus Metropolitan OB/Gyn in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.