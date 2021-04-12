Dr. Michelle Birkenholz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birkenholz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Birkenholz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michelle Birkenholz, DO
Dr. Michelle Birkenholz, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Birkenholz works at
Dr. Birkenholz's Office Locations
-
1
Abramovitz & Bokor M.d.'s Inc.1375 Cherry Way Dr Ste 100, Columbus, OH 43230 Directions (614) 759-6200
-
2
Main office6100 E Main St Ste 112, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 759-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Birkenholz?
Dr. B is amazing. She made me feel so calm and relaxed through my entire pregnancy and delivery. Even when my body wasn't doing what it was supposed to, she stayed calm and caring about me and my baby. Best OBGYN EVER
About Dr. Michelle Birkenholz, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1083889216
Education & Certifications
- Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
- UNIVERSITY OF TULSA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birkenholz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birkenholz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birkenholz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birkenholz works at
Dr. Birkenholz has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birkenholz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Birkenholz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birkenholz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birkenholz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birkenholz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.