See All Oncologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Michelle Boisen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michelle Boisen, MD

Oncology
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Michelle Boisen, MD

Dr. Michelle Boisen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Dr. Boisen works at University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Altoona, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Vulvar Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Anna Chichura, MD
Dr. Anna Chichura, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Peter Rose, MD
Dr. Peter Rose, MD
4.2 (19)
View Profile
Dr. Joel Saltzman, MD
Dr. Joel Saltzman, MD
3.9 (8)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Boisen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    300 Halket St Ste 1750, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 641-5411
  2. 2
    Altoona Regional Health System
    620 Howard Ave, Altoona, PA 16601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 889-4439

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
  • Upmc Altoona
  • UPMC Horizon - Greenville
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Oophorectomy
Vulvar Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Oophorectomy
Vulvar Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Boisen?

    Nov 04, 2019
    I was very impressed. He listened and answered my questions, and was kind to our little granddaughter and did not mind dealing with her in the room. I have a lot of trust in him!
    — Nov 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michelle Boisen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michelle Boisen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Boisen to family and friends

    Dr. Boisen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Boisen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michelle Boisen, MD.

    About Dr. Michelle Boisen, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700028818
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boisen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boisen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boisen has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Vulvar Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boisen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Boisen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boisen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boisen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boisen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michelle Boisen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.