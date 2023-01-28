Dr. Bonta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Bonta, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Bonta, MD is a Dermatologist in Portland, OR.
Locations
Providence Med Grp Derm Spclts417 SW 117th Ave Ste 100, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 216-8980
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michelle Bonta, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1265468615
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bonta accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonta has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.