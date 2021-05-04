Overview of Dr. Michelle Bowman, MD

Dr. Michelle Bowman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.



Dr. Bowman works at Riverhills Neuroscience in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.