Dr. Michelle Boyar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michelle Boyar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester55 Palmer Avenue, Bronxville, NY 10708 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- Phelps Hospital
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
She is a good listener - explains things clearly in a respectful manner - helps ease patient concern
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1013925650
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Medical Oncology
