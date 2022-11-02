Overview

Dr. Michelle Bradley, DO is a Midwife in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Midwifery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Bradley works at Essentia Health-52nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.