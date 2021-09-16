Overview of Dr. Michelle Bramer, MD

Dr. Michelle Bramer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Bramer works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.