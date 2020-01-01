Overview of Dr. Michelle Brewer, MD

Dr. Michelle Brewer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Brewer works at U T Knoxville Neurology Clinic in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.