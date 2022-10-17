Overview of Dr. Michelle Brochner, MD

Dr. Michelle Brochner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



Dr. Brochner works at Michelle L Brochner MD PA in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Floaters and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.