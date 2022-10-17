See All Ophthalmologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Michelle Brochner, MD

Ophthalmology
3.2 (60)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michelle Brochner, MD

Dr. Michelle Brochner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.

Dr. Brochner works at Michelle L Brochner MD PA in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Floaters and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brochner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michelle Brochner, MD
    4708 Alliance Blvd, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 596-1300
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes
Floaters
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Floaters
Tear Duct Disorders

Treatment frequency



Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (8)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michelle Brochner, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1962401273
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Brochner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brochner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brochner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brochner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brochner works at Michelle L Brochner MD PA in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Brochner’s profile.

    Dr. Brochner has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Floaters and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brochner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Brochner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brochner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brochner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brochner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

