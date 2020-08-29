Dr. Brotherton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Brotherton, MD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Brotherton, MD
Dr. Michelle Brotherton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Brotherton works at
Dr. Brotherton's Office Locations
Saint Francis Heart Hospital6161 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brotherton delivered my son with a long, drawn-out, horrible labor. I couldn't have asked for a better doctor. Then, 3 years later she delivered my daughter via c-section at 37 weeks due to me having complete placenta previa. In both cases, Dr. Brotherton helped to calm a scary experience for me. I truly felt I was in the best hands and both my son and daughter are doing great. I recovered quickly from my c-section and was able to resume near-normal activities again at 3-4 weeks postpartum. I feel like that was mostly due to having a great doctor and a wonderful surgeon. Dr. Brotherton talked with me at length regarding both pregnancies and helped to quell any fears I had. I was never rushed nor was I pushed in one direction or another when I had to make decisions. I would recommend Dr. Brotherton to anyone and I am glad to have her as my OB-GYN.
About Dr. Michelle Brotherton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1285622464
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Medical Center
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
Dr. Brotherton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Brotherton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Brotherton works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Brotherton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
