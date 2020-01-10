See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lakewood, NJ
Dr. Michelle Caban, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michelle Caban, MD

Dr. Michelle Caban, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Caban works at ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Kendall Park, NJ, Branchburg, NJ and Manalapan, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Caban's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert Wood Johnson Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates
    525 Highway 70 Ste A1, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 639-0633
  2. 2
    Obgyn Associates PA
    3270 State Route 27 Ste 1100, Kendall Park, NJ 08824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 257-0097
  3. 3
    Women's Care
    3322 US Highway 22, Branchburg, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 476-5816
  4. 4
    RWJ OB GYN Associates
    3270 Route 27 Ste 2200, Kendall Park, NJ 08824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 673-8579
  5. 5
    RWJ OB GYN Associates
    50 Franklin Ln Ste 203, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 639-0762

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 10, 2020
    Dr. Caban was awesome! Took the time to explain everything to me, and was very helpful and sympathetic about my struggles with endometriosis and conceiving. I would recommend her to anyone, in fact a few of my friends have switched to her from other doctors and love her!
    Kayla — Jan 10, 2020
    About Dr. Michelle Caban, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1184956286
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Westchester Med Ctr, New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Medical Education

