Overview of Dr. Michelle Caban, MD

Dr. Michelle Caban, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Caban works at ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Kendall Park, NJ, Branchburg, NJ and Manalapan, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.