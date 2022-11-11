See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Michelle Cantu, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michelle Cantu, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.4 (9)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michelle Cantu, MD

Dr. Michelle Cantu, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Cantu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    14603 Huebner Rd Ste 3505, San Antonio, TX 78230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-5230
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cantu?

    Nov 11, 2022
    Excellent provider. She never makes you feel like she is in a hurry or you are not the most important patient she has when you step into her office. She listens and allows you to heal and get to your place of acceptance without forcing you to change and making you more stressed. She offers you steps to take and guides you, but knows you need to be ready for acceptance and change. My daughter even sees her. I can’t think of anything I would rate as sub excellent other than she does not accept many insurance plans. She does discount the out of pocket fee, but even that in these hard times is hard to pay. It sucks because I have insurance coverage, but still pay out of pocket cause she is not in network. Staff is as great has she is.
    Donna — Nov 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michelle Cantu, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michelle Cantu, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cantu to family and friends

    Dr. Cantu's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cantu

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michelle Cantu, MD.

    About Dr. Michelle Cantu, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710167333
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cantu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cantu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michelle Cantu, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.