Dr. Cantu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Cantu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michelle Cantu, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.
14603 Huebner Rd Ste 3505, San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 615-5230
Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent provider. She never makes you feel like she is in a hurry or you are not the most important patient she has when you step into her office. She listens and allows you to heal and get to your place of acceptance without forcing you to change and making you more stressed. She offers you steps to take and guides you, but knows you need to be ready for acceptance and change. My daughter even sees her. I can’t think of anything I would rate as sub excellent other than she does not accept many insurance plans. She does discount the out of pocket fee, but even that in these hard times is hard to pay. It sucks because I have insurance coverage, but still pay out of pocket cause she is not in network. Staff is as great has she is.
About Dr. Michelle Cantu, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1710167333
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Dr. Cantu accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cantu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
