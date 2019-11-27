See All Hand Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Michelle Carlson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michelle Carlson, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.3 (27)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michelle Carlson, MD

Dr. Michelle Carlson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Carlson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    523 E 72nd St Fl 4, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1546
  2. 2
    Hss-florida Physicians LLC
    300 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 657-4630
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Carlson?

Nov 27, 2019
She was a great help. She figured out what another doctor got wrong
— Nov 27, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michelle Carlson, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michelle Carlson, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Carlson to family and friends

Dr. Carlson's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Carlson

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michelle Carlson, MD.

About Dr. Michelle Carlson, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1891884417
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Hosp Spec Surg
Fellowship
Residency
  • Hospital for Special Surgery
Residency
Internship
  • Ny Hosp
Internship
Medical Education
  • Weill Cornell Medical
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Hand Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michelle Carlson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Carlson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Carlson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Michelle Carlson, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.