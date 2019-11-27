Dr. Michelle Carlson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Carlson, MD
Overview of Dr. Michelle Carlson, MD
Dr. Michelle Carlson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlson's Office Locations
- 1 523 E 72nd St Fl 4, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1546
Hss-florida Physicians LLC300 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 657-4630Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
She was a great help. She figured out what another doctor got wrong
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Education & Certifications
- Hosp Spec Surg
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Ny Hosp
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Carlson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.
