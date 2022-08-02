Dr. Michelle Carrillo-Massa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrillo-Massa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Carrillo-Massa, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Carrillo-Massa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Locations
Kekki Physical Therapy and Acupuncture Inc401 Maplewood Dr Ste 6, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 575-2075
Michelle Carrillo-massa M.d. P.A.240 W Indiantown Rd Ste 102, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 744-2724
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carrillo-Massa is very attentive, caring, and a very good listener. She treats the whole person, not just symptoms. She was recommended to me and I highly recommend her to others.
About Dr. Michelle Carrillo-Massa, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1215258256
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Florida-Gainesville
