Overview

Dr. Michelle Catenacci, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Catenacci works at Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Crystal Lake, IL and Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.