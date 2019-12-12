Overview

Dr. Michelle Chambers, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Chambers works at Forefront Dermatology - Columbus in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.