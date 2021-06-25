Dr. Michelle Chesnut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chesnut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Chesnut, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Chesnut, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Locations
Michelle Chesnut MD PA8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 314, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 432-1616
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chesnut is so attentive and informative. She takes her time to understand my concerns and needs and works with me to determine the best course of treatment. She's warm and compassionate and seems to really care about my well-being. I've found it easy to make appointments, and her office staff are friendly and helpful. Parking is also easy, but requires a small fee.
About Dr. Michelle Chesnut, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chesnut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chesnut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chesnut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chesnut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chesnut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chesnut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.