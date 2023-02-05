Overview of Dr. Michelle Chi, MD

Dr. Michelle Chi, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School, Newark, Nj|Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Chi works at Center for Comprehensive Spine Care in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.