Dr. Michelle Chi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michelle Chi, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School, Newark, Nj|Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Center for Comprehensive Spine Care240 East 59th Street 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Pain Management - West Side2315 Broadway 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
True, I haven't been healed yet, but my first visit was very promising. Dr. Chi is smart, easy to talk to, and, based on her notes and communications, hard working. She was able to make a likely diagnosis for my complex problem, and was clear in next steps.
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1942613419
- New York Presbyterian Hospital|New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- Englewood Hosp &amp;amp; Med Ctr
- New Jersey Medical School, Newark, Nj|Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Chi has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
