Dr. Michelle Chico, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Chico, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Goa Medical College and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Chico works at
Locations
Center for Endrocrinology and Diabetes2551 Greenwood Rd Ste 130, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chico takes time with you. Listens to all your health issues and medical treatment based on your individual health needs. She is concerned with helping you stay as healthy as you can.
About Dr. Michelle Chico, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1053504662
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- Goa Medical College
Dr. Chico works at
