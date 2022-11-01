Overview

Dr. Michelle Chico, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Goa Medical College and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Chico works at Center for Endrocrinology and Diabetes in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.