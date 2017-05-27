Dr. Michelle Cholankeril, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cholankeril is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Cholankeril, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michelle Cholankeril, MD
Dr. Michelle Cholankeril, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They completed their fellowship with North Shore Long Island Jewish Hospital
Dr. Cholankeril's Office Locations
Trinitas Regional Medical Center225 Williamson St, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (908) 223-8466Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very calm, thoughtful and caring. She took her time making a treatment plan and explained why my plan was the correct one for me. Loved her!
About Dr. Michelle Cholankeril, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1801056155
Education & Certifications
- North Shore Long Island Jewish Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cholankeril has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cholankeril accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cholankeril. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cholankeril.
