Overview

Dr. Michelle Clarke, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Clarke works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.