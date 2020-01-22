See All Psychiatrists in Brentwood, TN
Dr. Michelle Cochran, MD

Psychiatry
3.2 (19)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michelle Cochran, MD

Dr. Michelle Cochran, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine.

Dr. Cochran works at NeuroScience & TMS Treatment Centers in Brentwood, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cochran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nstms
    343 Franklin Rd Ste 212, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 224-9800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Nstms
    2125 Belcourt Ave Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 244-9800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    NeuroScience and TMS Treatment Centers - Brentwood
    7104 Peach Ct, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 224-9800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Addiction
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Addiction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacology Management Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 22, 2020
    Dr Cochran treated me for severe depression I took TMS treatments as well as meds She literally saved my life She was very kind as well as knowledgeable. Her office was always helpful. Lauren gave me my TMS treatments She also was kind and caring I would not hesitate to recommend them to my closest family or friends
    Barbara Weaver — Jan 22, 2020
    About Dr. Michelle Cochran, MD

    Psychiatry
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    31 years of experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1760587026
    • 1760587026
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Vanderbilt Universty Medical Center, Dept Of Psychiatry
    Residency
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Centre College, Danville, Kentucky
    Undergraduate School
    Psychiatry
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Cochran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cochran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cochran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cochran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cochran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cochran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cochran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cochran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

