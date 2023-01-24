Dr. Michelle Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Cohen, MD
Dr. Michelle Cohen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Cohen works at
Newyork-presbyterian David H. Koch Center1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
*Short wait to see doctor *Dr. Cohen was thorough, did not make you feel rushed, and there was great follow-up from her office to quickly schedule follow-up *Most importantly: I have confidence in her diagnosis and her ability to help my symptoms improve - she's an excellent physician
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1023252145
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Constipation, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.