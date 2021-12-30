See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Michelle Cohen, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (66)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michelle Cohen, MD

Dr. Michelle Cohen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Cohen works at Medical Associates Delray in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cohen's Office Locations

    Medical Associates Delray
    13590 S Jog Rd Ste 4, Delray Beach, FL 33446 (561) 496-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Wellness Examination
Insomnia
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Wellness Examination

Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vascular Disease
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Dec 30, 2021
    Five plus years in this practice-Dr Cohen and the entire clinical staff are consummate professionals. The front office does not accurately reflect the same but is more like a social gathering that does work on the side.
    — Dec 30, 2021
    About Dr. Michelle Cohen, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427097153
    Education & Certifications

    • Jackson Meml/U Miami
    • Jackson Meml Hospital
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • University of Florida, Gainesville
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen works at Medical Associates Delray in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Cohen’s profile.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

