Dr. Michelle Cohen, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Michelle Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michelle Cohen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Medical Associates Delray13590 S Jog Rd Ste 4, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions (561) 496-2200
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Five plus years in this practice-Dr Cohen and the entire clinical staff are consummate professionals. The front office does not accurately reflect the same but is more like a social gathering that does work on the side.
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1427097153
- Jackson Meml/U Miami
- Jackson Meml Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.