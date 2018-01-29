Dr. Michelle Conroy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conroy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Conroy, DO
Overview of Dr. Michelle Conroy, DO
Dr. Michelle Conroy, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Conroy's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Fl 2, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9002
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group130 S Main St Ste 304, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (331) 221-9002
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid of Illinois
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Conroy has been our pediatrician for almost 3 years now. She has always been sensitive to any issues or questions that arise. From day one, she has always been engaging with our daughter. She’s very patient, kind and caring. Over the years, she has been very knowledgeable and has recommended special care for any of our medical concerns. We definitely would recommend Dr. Conroy!
About Dr. Michelle Conroy, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1023160710
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conroy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conroy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Conroy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conroy.
