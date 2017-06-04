Dr. Michelle Covalt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covalt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Covalt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michelle Covalt, MD
Dr. Michelle Covalt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Covalt's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Glenlake20 Glenlake Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 365-0966
Colorado Springs Health Partners - Southwest OB/GYN2610 Tenderfoot Hill St, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Directions (719) 522-1135Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My first appointment I was terrified that a new doctor would just ignore what I knew was best for my life. Instead she listened o everything I had to say, any concerns were discussed in detail and re was zero confusion. I appreciated her taking her time with my appointment and could not have found a better doctor!! I have absolutely no regrets and I'm so thankful I saw her!
About Dr. Michelle Covalt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1902024797
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- Xavier University of Louisiana
Dr. Covalt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Covalt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Covalt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Covalt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covalt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Covalt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Covalt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.