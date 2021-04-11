Overview of Dr. Michelle Crawford, MD

Dr. Michelle Crawford, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Crawford works at Women Physicians In OB/GYN in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.