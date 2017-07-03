Dr. Michelle Curry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Curry, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School.
M.t. Curry Inc733 Volvo Pkwy Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-5851
- 2 513 Baylor Ct Ste A, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-5851
Fitting You LLC762 Independence Blvd Ste 798, Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Directions (757) 490-6043
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Curry goes above and beyond for her patients.
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Eastern Va Med School
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
Dr. Curry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.