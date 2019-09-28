Overview

Dr. Michelle Daffer, MD is a Dermatologist in North Sioux City, SD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health– St. Luke's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Daffer works at Midlands Clinic in North Sioux City, SD with other offices in Sioux City, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.