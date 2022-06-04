Overview

Dr. Michelle Dagostine, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They completed their fellowship with Georgetown University School Of Med|Georgetown University School Of Medicine



Dr. Dagostine works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Cheshire, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT and Meriden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Restless Leg Syndrome and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.