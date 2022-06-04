Dr. Michelle Dagostine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dagostine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Dagostine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Dagostine, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They completed their fellowship with Georgetown University School Of Med|Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Dr. Dagostine works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group280 S Main St, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (860) 870-6385
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group60 Temple St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 401-4300
Chase Family Movement Disorders455 Lewis Ave Ste 221, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (860) 870-6385
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
She takes her time with you and listens. Dr Dagostine is always positive and no matter my frustration with my diagnosis she always tells me not to worry, “we have options”. I travel 40 minutes because of her. Love her!
About Dr. Michelle Dagostine, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1205086733
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University School Of Med|Georgetown University School Of Medicine
