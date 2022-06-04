See All Neurologists in Cheshire, CT
Neurology
Overview

Dr. Michelle Dagostine, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They completed their fellowship with Georgetown University School Of Medicine

Dr. Dagostine works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Cheshire, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT and Meriden, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Restless Leg Syndrome and Dystonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    280 S Main St, Cheshire, CT 06410 (860) 870-6385
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    60 Temple St, New Haven, CT 06510 (203) 401-4300
    Chase Family Movement Disorders
    455 Lewis Ave Ste 221, Meriden, CT 06451 (860) 870-6385

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midstate Medical Center
  • Hartford Hospital
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus

Tremor
Restless Leg Syndrome
Dystonia
Tremor Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 04, 2022
    She takes her time with you and listens. Dr Dagostine is always positive and no matter my frustration with my diagnosis she always tells me not to worry, “we have options”. I travel 40 minutes because of her. Love her!
    Susan Jason — Jun 04, 2022
    About Dr. Michelle Dagostine, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown University School Of Med|Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Fellowship

