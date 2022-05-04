Dr. Michelle Dawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Dawson, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Dawson, MD is a Dermatologist in Clarkston, MI.
Dr. Dawson works at
Locations
-
1
Clarkston Office5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 215, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 620-3376Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dawson?
Dr. Dawson is extremely knowledgeable, follows evidence-based recommendation, and keeps in mind cost-effective options. She spends time explaining diagnoses and treatment plans. I would highly recommend her!!
About Dr. Michelle Dawson, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1780027961
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Michigan State University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dawson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dawson works at
262 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.