Dr. Debbink has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Debbink, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT.
Dr. Debbink's Office Locations
University of Utah50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-8425
Pediatric Behavioral Health Outpatient Svcs - Redwood Health Center1525 W 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84119 Directions (801) 213-2995
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Debbink is extremely thorough in her assessments and has a refreshingly unhurried approach with patients. She is a true listener and takes all aspects of a patient's wellbeing into account while helping them with their medical decisions.
About Dr. Michelle Debbink, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1386088706
Education & Certifications
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine
