See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Michelle Debbink, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michelle Debbink, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Michelle Debbink, MD

Dr. Michelle Debbink, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. 

Dr. Debbink works at UNIVERSITY OF UTAH HEALTH CARE in Salt Lake City, UT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Debbink's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Utah
    50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 581-8425
  2. 2
    Pediatric Behavioral Health Outpatient Svcs - Redwood Health Center
    1525 W 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 213-2995

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gonorrhea Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginosis Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginosis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Debbink?

    Nov 10, 2016
    Dr. Debbink is extremely thorough in her assessments and has a refreshingly unhurried approach with patients. She is a true listener and takes all aspects of a patient's wellbeing into account while helping them with their medical decisions.
    — Nov 10, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michelle Debbink, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michelle Debbink, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Debbink to family and friends

    Dr. Debbink's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Debbink

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michelle Debbink, MD.

    About Dr. Michelle Debbink, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386088706
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Maternal & Fetal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Debbink has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Debbink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Debbink works at UNIVERSITY OF UTAH HEALTH CARE in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Debbink’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Debbink. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Debbink.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Debbink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Debbink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michelle Debbink, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.