Dr. Michelle Degroat, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Degroat works at Gem City Surgeons in Englewood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.