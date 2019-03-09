Dr. Michelle Deleon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deleon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons
- FL
- Jacksonville
- Dr. Michelle Deleon, MD
Dr. Michelle Deleon, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Deleon, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Deleon works at
Locations
-
1
Jacksonville - Surgery4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-7622Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Wheelchair Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
- View other providers who treat Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal Fissure
- View other providers who treat Anal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
- View other providers who treat Anorectal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Anoscopy
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmia Screening
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Bacteriuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Bone Density Scan
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infection Screening
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Detoxification Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dipstick Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Disability Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
- View other providers who treat Dyslexia Assessment
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Echocardiography
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Screening
- View other providers who treat Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Geriatric Assessment
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Health Screening
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat HeartAware Online Risk Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis A Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis Screening
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Screening
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impairment Rating Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Independent Educational Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Joint Fluid Test
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Mammography
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Melanoma Screening
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Mole Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Pre-Operative Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Rapid Flu Test
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Skin Testing and Screening
- View other providers who treat Spinal and Postural Screening
- View other providers who treat STD Screening
- View other providers who treat Strep Test
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Screening
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis Screening
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Urine Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Vaccination
- View other providers who treat Vaginosis Screening
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abdominoplasty
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Cancer
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Cyst Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Cystotomy
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Anal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
- View other providers who treat Excision of Rectal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision of Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
- View other providers who treat Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
- View other providers who treat Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
- View other providers who treat Laparotomy
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Megacolon
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pilonidal Cyst Removal
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Rectovaginal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sphincterotomy
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deleon?
Dr. Michelle Deleon is very knowledgeable, personable, thorough. I met with her this week; she is highly recommended by my other surgeon and he was correct with Dr. Deleon and I making a great match. Though younger, Dr. knows her specialty with confidence. *Open-Minded and Accepting of Everyone. Really listens and doesn't run over my words which Helps me. Not rushed. Respectful. Education background, training and work skills are rewarding. Entire staff so Friendly and professional ! ~Malachi C
About Dr. Michelle Deleon, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1619261591
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Jefferson Medical College
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deleon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deleon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Deleon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Deleon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deleon works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Deleon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deleon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deleon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deleon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.