Dr. Michelle Dhanak, MD

Internal Medicine
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michelle Dhanak, MD

Dr. Michelle Dhanak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.

Dr. Dhanak works at ElderConsult Geriatric Medicine in Burlingame, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dhanak's Office Locations

    ElderConsult Geriatric Medicine
    1633 Bayshore Hwy Ste 245, Burlingame, CA 94010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 357-8834

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
About Dr. Michelle Dhanak, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1982691119
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dhanak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dhanak works at ElderConsult Geriatric Medicine in Burlingame, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dhanak’s profile.

Dr. Dhanak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhanak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhanak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhanak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

