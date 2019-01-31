Dr. Michelle Dibetta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dibetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Dibetta, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Dibetta, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Immediate Medcare and Family Doctors of Bradenton6150 STATE ROAD 70 E, Bradenton, FL 34203 Directions (941) 822-8777
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Ari d and thorough, my husband loves her! She is very professional and takes the time to hear what you have to say.
About Dr. Michelle Dibetta, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1649531047
Education & Certifications
- Bayfront Fam Med Res
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- University of Florida
- Family Practice
