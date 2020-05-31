Overview of Dr. Michelle Dodder, MD

Dr. Michelle Dodder, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their residency with Emory University School Of Med



Dr. Dodder works at Northside/Northpoint OB-GYN in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA and Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.