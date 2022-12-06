Overview of Dr. Michelle Dompenciel, MD

Dr. Michelle Dompenciel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida, Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Dompenciel works at Cleveland Clinic in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cerebrovascular Disease and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.